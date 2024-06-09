Conflux Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $794.27 Million (CFX)

Conflux (CFX) traded up 1.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on June 9th. In the last week, Conflux has traded down 7.5% against the dollar. One Conflux coin can now be bought for $0.20 or 0.00000283 BTC on exchanges. Conflux has a market capitalization of $794.27 million and approximately $17.45 million worth of Conflux was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Conflux alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $69,429.88 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000210 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $473.58 or 0.00682103 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $80.25 or 0.00115581 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.82 or 0.00008387 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.88 or 0.00038714 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $174.83 or 0.00251813 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.39 or 0.00053846 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $56.84 or 0.00081866 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Conflux Coin Profile

Conflux (CRYPTO:CFX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Octopus hashing algorithm. It launched on October 25th, 2020. Conflux’s total supply is 5,008,941,326 coins and its circulating supply is 4,046,469,995 coins. Conflux’s official Twitter account is @conflux_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Conflux is confluxnetwork.org. The Reddit community for Conflux is https://reddit.com/r/conflux_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Conflux’s official message board is confluxnetwork.medium.com.

Buying and Selling Conflux

According to CryptoCompare, “Conflux (CFX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. Users are able to generate CFX through the process of mining. Conflux has a current supply of 5,008,685,040.09 with 4,046,185,025.82 in circulation. The last known price of Conflux is 0.19406103 USD and is down -5.91 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 161 active market(s) with $25,155,199.91 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://confluxnetwork.org/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Conflux directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Conflux should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Conflux using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Conflux Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Conflux and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.