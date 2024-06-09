Conflux Tops 24 Hour Volume of $21.60 Million (CFX)

Conflux (CFX) traded down 2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on June 9th. One Conflux coin can now be bought for approximately $0.20 or 0.00000282 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Conflux has a market capitalization of $793.19 million and approximately $21.60 million worth of Conflux was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Conflux has traded 9.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $69,463.84 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000210 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $472.02 or 0.00679523 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $80.16 or 0.00115404 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.81 or 0.00008369 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.96 or 0.00038812 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $169.37 or 0.00243829 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.74 or 0.00054323 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.75 or 0.00081696 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Conflux

Conflux is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Octopus hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 25th, 2020. Conflux’s total supply is 5,008,813,416 coins and its circulating supply is 4,046,312,315 coins. The Reddit community for Conflux is https://reddit.com/r/conflux_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Conflux’s official Twitter account is @conflux_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Conflux is confluxnetwork.medium.com. The official website for Conflux is confluxnetwork.org.

Conflux Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Conflux (CFX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. Users are able to generate CFX through the process of mining. Conflux has a current supply of 5,008,685,040.09 with 4,046,185,025.82 in circulation. The last known price of Conflux is 0.19406103 USD and is down -5.91 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 161 active market(s) with $25,155,199.91 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://confluxnetwork.org/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Conflux directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Conflux should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Conflux using one of the exchanges listed above.

