Connectus Wealth LLC Decreases Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Connectus Wealth LLC decreased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 220,155 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,549 shares during the period. Connectus Wealth LLC owned 0.06% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF worth $12,307,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Planning increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 26,057,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,309,649,000 after purchasing an additional 690,119 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 22,823,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,147,090,000 after purchasing an additional 2,235,952 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 30.6% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,044,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,862,000 after purchasing an additional 2,351,596 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 94.4% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,405,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,845,000 after acquiring an additional 4,080,428 shares during the period. Finally, Advance Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 200.6% in the fourth quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,956,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,995,000 after acquiring an additional 3,975,462 shares during the period.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPLG traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $62.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,959,177 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,056,096. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.62 billion, a PE ratio of 26.64 and a beta of 1.00. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $48.13 and a twelve month high of $63.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $60.91 and a 200 day moving average of $58.60.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.