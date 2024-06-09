Connectus Wealth LLC Increases Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Connectus Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 16.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,718 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 5,717 shares during the quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $6,942,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TXN. Field & Main Bank increased its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 693 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Howard Financial Services LTD. increased its position in Texas Instruments by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 2,177 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,934 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 2.1% in the third quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 3,197 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $508,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hartford Financial Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 18,044 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,076,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on TXN. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $137.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $213.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $200.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Texas Instruments from $160.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on Texas Instruments from $164.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $182.48.

Insider Buying and Selling at Texas Instruments

In related news, Chairman Richard K. Templeton sold 104,000 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.68, for a total value of $18,582,720.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 403,851 shares in the company, valued at $72,160,096.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Chairman Richard K. Templeton sold 100,440 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.47, for a total value of $17,925,526.80. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 403,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,075,287.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Richard K. Templeton sold 104,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.68, for a total transaction of $18,582,720.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 403,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $72,160,096.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 328,969 shares of company stock worth $58,427,984 in the last quarter. 0.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Texas Instruments Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of TXN stock traded down $0.63 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $195.61. 3,308,561 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,565,663. The stock has a market cap of $178.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.52, a PEG ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 3.76, a current ratio of 4.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $139.48 and a fifty-two week high of $206.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $182.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $171.10.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.13. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 35.28% and a net margin of 35.16%. The company had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.85 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th were paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 7th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.12%.

Texas Instruments Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

