Connectus Wealth LLC Purchases New Shares in iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ILTB)

Connectus Wealth LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ILTB – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 140,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,375,000.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ILTB. Level Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF by 2,182.4% during the 4th quarter. Level Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,113 shares during the last quarter. Park Place Capital Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF by 133.7% during the 4th quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 14,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $782,000 after acquiring an additional 8,505 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF by 5,122.0% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 807,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,449,000 after purchasing an additional 791,858 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF by 22.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 321,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,926,000 after buying an additional 59,377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $5,369,000.
iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF Stock Down 1.4 %
NYSEARCA ILTB traded down $0.73 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $49.64. 31,738 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 131,302. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $49.33 and a 200-day moving average of $50.39. iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF has a one year low of $44.44 and a one year high of $53.25.
iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF Profile
iShares Core Long-Term U.S. Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares 10+ Year Government/Credit Bond Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the long-term, investment-grade United States corporate and government bond markets as defined by the BofA Merrill Lynch 10+ Year US Corporate & Government Index (the Index).
