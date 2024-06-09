Connectus Wealth LLC Reduces Stock Position in Invesco Dorsey Wright Healthcare Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PTH)

Connectus Wealth LLC cut its stake in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Healthcare Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PTH – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 256,452 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,965 shares during the period. Connectus Wealth LLC owned about 7.66% of Invesco Dorsey Wright Healthcare Momentum ETF worth $10,038,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Dorsey Wright Healthcare Momentum ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $174,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Healthcare Momentum ETF during the fourth quarter worth $694,000. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in Invesco Dorsey Wright Healthcare Momentum ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Healthcare Momentum ETF by 391.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 12,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 10,223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Allocation Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Healthcare Momentum ETF by 221.2% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Allocation Strategies LLC now owns 10,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 7,115 shares during the period.

Shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Healthcare Momentum ETF stock traded down $0.29 during trading on Friday, hitting $42.10. The stock had a trading volume of 6,343 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,365. Invesco Dorsey Wright Healthcare Momentum ETF has a 12 month low of $29.08 and a 12 month high of $47.22. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.93. The stock has a market cap of $142.30 million, a PE ratio of 9.66 and a beta of 0.85.

PowerShares Dynamic Healthcare Sector Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Healthcare Sector Intellidex Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Index. The Index thoroughly evaluates companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investments and risk factors.

