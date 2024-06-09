Connectus Wealth LLC Sells 1,321 Shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Connectus Wealth LLC trimmed its position in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 370,362 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,321 shares during the quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $13,340,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in shares of Enbridge during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Enbridge by 836.4% in the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 721 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares in the last quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Enbridge in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Enbridge by 2,294.6% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 886 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 849 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Enbridge in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. 54.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Enbridge in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.20.

Enbridge Price Performance

ENB stock traded down $0.43 during trading on Friday, reaching $35.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,014,966 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,721,853. Enbridge Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.03 and a 1 year high of $38.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The company has a market capitalization of $76.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s fifty day moving average is $35.88 and its 200-day moving average is $35.58.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB – Get Free Report) (TSE:ENB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The pipeline company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.09. Enbridge had a return on equity of 10.53% and a net margin of 13.59%. The business had revenue of $8.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Enbridge Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th were issued a $0.677 dividend. This is a positive change from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $2.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.57%. Enbridge’s payout ratio is presently 136.04%.

Enbridge Company Profile

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

