Connectus Wealth LLC Sells 5,994 Shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Connectus Wealth LLC decreased its holdings in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) by 7.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 71,532 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 5,994 shares during the period. Connectus Wealth LLC’s holdings in Progressive were worth $11,394,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Quadrature Capital Ltd grew its position in shares of Progressive by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 183,192 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,188,000 after acquiring an additional 19,284 shares during the period. Security National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Progressive during the 4th quarter valued at $159,000. Waterloo Capital L.P. grew its position in shares of Progressive by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Waterloo Capital L.P. now owns 9,481 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,510,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in shares of Progressive by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 357,029 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $56,868,000 after acquiring an additional 24,048 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC grew its position in shares of Progressive by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 40,367 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,430,000 after acquiring an additional 1,242 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.34% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PGR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Progressive from $171.00 to $202.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. HSBC lifted their target price on shares of Progressive from $174.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Progressive from $228.00 to $247.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on shares of Progressive from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Progressive from $241.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $215.19.

Progressive Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:PGR traded down $0.66 during trading on Friday, reaching $212.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,113,087 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,338,871. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The Progressive Co. has a 12 month low of $111.41 and a 12 month high of $217.77. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $209.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $188.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $124.48 billion, a PE ratio of 21.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.35.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 12th. The insurance provider reported $3.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.20 by $0.74. Progressive had a net margin of 8.89% and a return on equity of 29.43%. The company had revenue of $18.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that The Progressive Co. will post 11.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Progressive Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 3rd will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.19%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 3rd. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.09%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 12,457 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.43, for a total transaction of $2,546,584.51. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 312,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,978,003.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 12,457 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.43, for a total transaction of $2,546,584.51. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 312,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,978,003.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Steven Broz sold 7,361 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.25, for a total transaction of $1,525,567.25. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,503 shares in the company, valued at $7,357,996.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,818 shares of company stock valued at $4,280,482 in the last ninety days. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Progressive Company Profile

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, business related general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

Further Reading

