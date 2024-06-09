Contrasting SilverSun Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNT) & trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG)

SilverSun Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNT – Get Free Report) and trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG – Get Free Report) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, risk and dividends.

Volatility & Risk

SilverSun Technologies has a beta of 2.26, indicating that its share price is 126% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, trivago has a beta of 1.68, indicating that its share price is 68% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares SilverSun Technologies and trivago’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SilverSun Technologies -2.17% -14.96% -6.02% trivago -38.54% 4.40% 2.85%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Valuation and Earnings

58.7% of SilverSun Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 4.5% of trivago shares are owned by institutional investors. 35.7% of SilverSun Technologies shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 6.5% of trivago shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares SilverSun Technologies and trivago’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SilverSun Technologies $55.82 million 0.00 -$1.07 million ($0.22) N/A trivago $524.90 million 0.30 -$178.01 million ($2.82) -0.81

SilverSun Technologies has higher earnings, but lower revenue than trivago. trivago is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than SilverSun Technologies, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for SilverSun Technologies and trivago, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SilverSun Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A trivago 0 4 1 0 2.20

trivago has a consensus target price of $3.93, suggesting a potential upside of 72.15%.

Summary

SilverSun Technologies beats trivago on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SilverSun Technologies

SilverSun Technologies, Inc. operates as a business application, technology, and consulting company in North America. The company provides solutions for accounting and business management, financial reporting, enterprise resource planning, human capital management, warehouse management systems, customer relationship management, and business intelligence. It also offers value-added services that focuses on consulting and professional, specialized programming, training, and technical support services. In addition, the company provides information technology managed services, such as cybersecurity, application hosting, disaster recovery, business continuity, cloud, and other services; and data back-up, network maintenance, and upgrade services. It serves small and medium-sized businesses primarily in the manufacturing, distribution, and service industries. The company was formerly known as Trey Resources, Inc. and changed its name to SilverSun Technologies, Inc. in June 2011. SilverSun Technologies, Inc. is headquartered in East Hanover, New Jersey.

About trivago

trivago N.V., together with its subsidiaries, operates a hotel and accommodation search platform in the United States, Germany, the United Kingdom, Canada, Japan, and internationally. It offers an online meta-search for hotels and accommodation through online travel agencies, hotel chains, and independent hotels. The company provides travel search for different types of accommodations, such as hotels, vacation rentals, and apartments; and enable advertiser access through website and apps. In addition, it offers access to its platform through various localized websites and apps in various languages. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Düsseldorf, Germany. trivago N.V. operates as a subsidiary of Expedia Lodging Partner Services Sarl.

