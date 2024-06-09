Cooksen Wealth LLC Purchases Shares of 77,797 Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Cooksen Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 77,797 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $3,197,000. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF makes up about 3.6% of Cooksen Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Element Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VWO traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $43.22. 8,035,865 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,819,407. The company has a market cap of $78.23 billion, a PE ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.80. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $37.46 and a 52-week high of $44.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $42.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.50.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

