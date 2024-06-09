Corsair Capital Management L.P. Has $431,000 Holdings in Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS)

Corsair Capital Management L.P. trimmed its holdings in Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS – Free Report) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,369 shares of the company’s stock after selling 72 shares during the period. Corsair Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Madison Square Garden Sports were worth $431,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MSGS. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 99,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,082,000 after purchasing an additional 4,877 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports during the fourth quarter worth $35,002,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports by 61.8% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 44,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,907,000 after buying an additional 17,139 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports by 206.2% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 9,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,747,000 after acquiring an additional 6,472 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports by 188.5% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 8,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,427,000 after acquiring an additional 5,290 shares in the last quarter. 68.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Madison Square Garden Sports alerts:

Madison Square Garden Sports Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:MSGS traded up $0.78 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $187.65. 75,042 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 103,915. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $185.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $183.32. Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. has a 12 month low of $164.79 and a 12 month high of $215.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 191.48 and a beta of 0.92.

Madison Square Garden Sports Profile

Madison Square Garden Sports ( NYSE:MSGS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.78 by ($1.21). Madison Square Garden Sports had a negative return on equity of 7.23% and a net margin of 2.59%. The company had revenue of $430.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $420.76 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

(Free Report)

Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. operates as a professional sports company in the United States. The company owns and operates a portfolio of assets that consists of the New York Knickerbockers of the National Basketball Association (NBA) and the New York Rangers of the National Hockey League. Its other professional franchises include two development league teams, the Hartford Wolf Pack of the American Hockey League and the Westchester Knicks of the NBA G League.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSGS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Madison Square Garden Sports Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Madison Square Garden Sports and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.