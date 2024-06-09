Corsair Capital Management L.P. Has $615,000 Holdings in Nathan’s Famous, Inc. (NASDAQ:NATH)

Corsair Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Nathan’s Famous, Inc. (NASDAQ:NATH – Free Report) by 14.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,890 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Corsair Capital Management L.P. owned approximately 0.19% of Nathan’s Famous worth $615,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Nathan’s Famous by 102.4% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 336 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Nathan’s Famous in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Nathan’s Famous during the fourth quarter worth about $104,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its stake in Nathan’s Famous by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 4,316 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $337,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in Nathan’s Famous by 32.4% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 8,193 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $579,000 after acquiring an additional 2,003 shares in the last quarter. 66.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nathan’s Famous Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NATH traded down $0.58 during trading on Friday, hitting $68.52. 2,898 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,591. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.52. The company has a market capitalization of $279.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.74 and a beta of 0.28. Nathan’s Famous, Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.35 and a 1-year high of $83.00.

Nathan’s Famous Profile

Nathan's Famous, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the foodservice industry. The company owns and franchises restaurants under the Nathan's Famous brand name, as well as sells products bearing the Nathan's Famous trademarks through various channels of distribution. It also has license agreements for the manufacture, distribution, marketing, and sale of Nathan's Famous branded hot dogs, sausages, and corned beef products in refrigerated consumer packages to be resold through retail channels, such as supermarkets, groceries, mass merchandisers, and club stores; and other Nathan's Famous branded refrigerated meat products in consumer packages to be resold through retail channels.

