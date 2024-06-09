Corsair Capital Management L.P. Invests $280,000 in Seritage Growth Properties (NYSE:SRG)

Corsair Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Seritage Growth Properties (NYSE:SRG – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 30,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $280,000. Corsair Capital Management L.P. owned 0.05% of Seritage Growth Properties at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Littlejohn & Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of Seritage Growth Properties by 15.3% during the third quarter. Littlejohn & Co. LLC now owns 913,811 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,073,000 after acquiring an additional 121,134 shares during the last quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. lifted its holdings in Seritage Growth Properties by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. now owns 684,531 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,400,000 after buying an additional 48,478 shares during the period. Troluce Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Seritage Growth Properties by 46.7% in the 3rd quarter. Troluce Capital Advisors LLC now owns 150,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,161,000 after buying an additional 47,739 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Seritage Growth Properties by 1.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,543,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,426,000 after buying an additional 35,320 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of Seritage Growth Properties during the third quarter valued at approximately $85,000. 78.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Seritage Growth Properties Stock Down 0.4 %

SRG traded down $0.02 on Friday, hitting $5.25. The company had a trading volume of 301,692 shares, compared to its average volume of 976,471. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 7.92 and a quick ratio of 7.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $295.37 million, a P/E ratio of -2.51 and a beta of 2.56. Seritage Growth Properties has a 52-week low of $5.05 and a 52-week high of $9.92.

Seritage Growth Properties ( NYSE:SRG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The financial services provider reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter. Seritage Growth Properties had a negative net margin of 432.54% and a negative return on equity of 1.34%. The firm had revenue of $5.77 million during the quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Seritage Growth Properties to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 25,655 shares of Seritage Growth Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.76, for a total transaction of $250,392.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,484,162 shares in the company, valued at $131,605,421.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Seritage Growth Properties Company Profile

Seritage is principally engaged in the ownership, development, redevelopment, management and leasing of retail and mixed-use properties throughout the United States. As of September 30, 2023, the Company's portfolio consisted of interests in 42 properties comprised of approximately 5.6 million square feet of gross leasable area ("GLA") or build-to-suit leased area, approximately 126 acres held for or under development and approximately 2.9 million square feet or approximately 259 acres to be disposed of.

