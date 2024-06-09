Corsair Capital Management L.P. Sells 1,800 Shares of Electromed, Inc. (NYSE:ELMD)

Corsair Capital Management L.P. cut its stake in Electromed, Inc. (NYSE:ELMD – Free Report) by 10.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,826 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,800 shares during the quarter. Corsair Capital Management L.P. owned about 0.17% of Electromed worth $162,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Electromed by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 80,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $837,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Electromed alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on ELMD. TheStreet upgraded Electromed from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Electromed from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th.

Electromed Trading Up 0.5 %

ELMD stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $14.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 50,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,942. The company has a market cap of $128.08 million, a PE ratio of 29.58 and a beta of 0.28. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $15.91 and its 200-day moving average is $13.61. Electromed, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.80 and a 12 month high of $18.60.

Electromed (NYSE:ELMD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $13.87 million for the quarter. Electromed had a return on equity of 10.97% and a net margin of 8.14%.

About Electromed

(Free Report)

Electromed, Inc develops, manufactures, markets, and sells airway clearance therapy and related products that apply high frequency chest wall oscillation (HFCWO) therapy in pulmonary care for patients of various ages in the United States and internationally. The company offers SmartVest airway clearance system; SmartVest SQL System that consists of an inflatable therapy garment, a programmable air pulse generator, and a patented single-hose that delivers air pulses from the generator to the garment; and SmartVest Connect, a wireless technology with personalized HFCWO therapy management portal for patients with compromised pulmonary function.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Electromed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electromed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.