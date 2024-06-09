Corsair Capital Management L.P. Sells 5,260 Shares of Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK)

Corsair Capital Management L.P. cut its stake in Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK – Free Report) by 10.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 46,725 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 5,260 shares during the period. Delek US accounts for 0.4% of Corsair Capital Management L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Corsair Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Delek US were worth $1,206,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DK. Spirit of America Management Corp NY purchased a new stake in Delek US in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Delek US in the 4th quarter worth $95,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Delek US by 627,400.0% in the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 6,275 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 6,274 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank bought a new stake in shares of Delek US in the fourth quarter worth $203,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in Delek US during the third quarter valued at $263,000. 97.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Delek US alerts:

Delek US Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:DK traded down $0.15 during trading on Friday, hitting $25.28. 596,375 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 755,281. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.53. The company has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.39 and a beta of 1.28. Delek US Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.68 and a 52-week high of $33.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

Delek US Increases Dividend

Delek US ( NYSE:DK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $3.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.28 billion. Delek US had a positive return on equity of 7.37% and a negative net margin of 0.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.37 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Delek US Holdings, Inc. will post 1.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.96%. This is a boost from Delek US’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. Delek US’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -80.65%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TD Cowen cut their price target on Delek US from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Delek US from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Delek US from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Delek US from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on Delek US from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.40.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on DK

Delek US Company Profile

(Free Report)

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the integrated downstream energy business in the United States. The company operates through Refining, Logistics, and Retail segments. The Refining segment processes crude oil and other feedstock for the manufacture of various grades of gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products that are distributed through owned and third-party product terminal.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Delek US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delek US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.