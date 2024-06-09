Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) Shares Purchased by Humankind Investments LLC

Humankind Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report) by 5.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,765 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,738 shares during the quarter. Corteva comprises 0.7% of Humankind Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Humankind Investments LLC’s holdings in Corteva were worth $2,337,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CTVA. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Corteva by 2.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 81,346,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,161,709,000 after purchasing an additional 1,941,323 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Corteva by 47.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 25,758,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,234,359,000 after buying an additional 8,260,808 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Corteva by 19.3% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 13,236,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $634,293,000 after buying an additional 2,141,428 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Corteva by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 12,815,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $614,133,000 after acquiring an additional 310,012 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Corteva by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,528,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,674,000 after acquiring an additional 883,161 shares during the period. 81.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Cornel B. Fuerer sold 39,736 shares of Corteva stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.41, for a total transaction of $2,281,243.76. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 126,628 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,269,713.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Samuel R. Eathington sold 31,686 shares of Corteva stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.64, for a total transaction of $1,826,381.04. Following the sale, the insider now owns 53,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,104,144.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Cornel B. Fuerer sold 39,736 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.41, for a total transaction of $2,281,243.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 126,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,269,713.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 83,556 shares of company stock valued at $4,795,016. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Corteva Trading Down 3.7 %

Corteva stock traded down $2.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $52.90. The company had a trading volume of 3,750,902 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,093,683. Corteva, Inc. has a 12-month low of $43.22 and a 12-month high of $58.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $55.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.96, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.78.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.10. Corteva had a return on equity of 6.68% and a net margin of 3.32%. The business had revenue of $4.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.16 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Corteva Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 4th. Corteva’s payout ratio is currently 81.01%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on CTVA. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Corteva from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Corteva in a research note on Friday, March 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $67.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on Corteva from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Corteva from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, OTR Global reissued a “negative” rating on shares of Corteva in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Corteva has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $63.05.

Corteva Profile

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

