Cosmos (ATOM) Hits Market Cap of $3.09 Billion

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on June 9th. Cosmos has a total market capitalization of $3.09 billion and $161.28 million worth of Cosmos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Cosmos has traded 4.4% lower against the dollar. One Cosmos coin can now be purchased for $7.90 or 0.00011339 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.86 or 0.00047146 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.61 or 0.00009484 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.97 or 0.00015743 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0910 or 0.00000131 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000158 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00002513 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000244 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.19 or 0.00006016 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00000924 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0897 or 0.00000129 BTC.

About Cosmos

Cosmos (ATOM) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 3rd, 2016. Cosmos’ total supply is 390,930,671 coins. The Reddit community for Cosmos is https://reddit.com/r/cosmosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cosmos’ official message board is blog.cosmos.network. The official website for Cosmos is cosmos.network. Cosmos’ official Twitter account is @cosmos and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Cosmos

According to CryptoCompare, “ATOM is the native cryptocurrency of the Cosmos Network. It is used to pay for transaction and network fees, as well as for staking to secure the network and earning rewards. ATOM tokens are used to create incentives and rewards for validators and delegators, allowing them to earn rewards for participating in consensus and safeguarding the network. ATOM tokens are also used to vote on governance proposals, allowing users to have a say in the direction of the network.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cosmos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cosmos should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cosmos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

