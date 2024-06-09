Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE) PT Lowered to $29.00 at Morgan Stanley

Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Morgan Stanley from $30.00 to $29.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on BASE. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Couchbase from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Barclays boosted their price target on Couchbase from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Guggenheim increased their price target on Couchbase from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Couchbase from $35.00 to $31.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Couchbase from $26.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $29.36.

Couchbase Stock Performance

Insider Activity at Couchbase

NASDAQ BASE opened at $17.97 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $902.09 million, a PE ratio of -10.96 and a beta of 0.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $24.92 and a 200-day moving average of $24.64. Couchbase has a 52-week low of $13.97 and a 52-week high of $32.00.

In other Couchbase news, CEO Matthew M. Cain sold 18,101 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.05, for a total transaction of $399,127.05. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 855,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,859,453.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Couchbase news, CFO Gregory N. Henry sold 18,747 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.84, for a total value of $521,916.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 330,652 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,205,351.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Matthew M. Cain sold 18,101 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.05, for a total value of $399,127.05. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 855,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,859,453.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 88,256 shares of company stock valued at $2,268,200 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Couchbase

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BASE. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Couchbase during the first quarter worth about $26,000. AJOVista LLC bought a new stake in shares of Couchbase in the 4th quarter worth approximately $74,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new position in Couchbase in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $92,000. StepStone Group LP bought a new position in Couchbase during the fourth quarter valued at $133,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Couchbase by 21.9% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 1,203 shares during the period. 96.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Couchbase Company Profile

Couchbase, Inc provides cloud database platform for enterprise applications in the United States and internationally. Its database works in multiple configurations, ranging from cloud to multi- or hybrid-cloud to on-premise environments to the edge. The company offers Couchbase Capella, an automated and secure Database-as-a-Service that simplifies database management by deploying, managing, and operating Couchbase Server across cloud environments; and Couchbase Server, a multi-service NoSQL database, which provides SQL-compatible query language and SQL++ that allows for a various array of data manipulation functions.

