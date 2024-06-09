Craig Hallum Raises Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) Price Target to $105.00

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Craig Hallum from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $92.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $80.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday. Truist Financial raised Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $91.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $98.64.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Price Performance

Shares of OLLI opened at $83.51 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.34, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.82. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has a 1-year low of $57.31 and a 1-year high of $91.08. The company has a 50-day moving average of $75.64 and a 200 day moving average of $75.33.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 5th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.08. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a return on equity of 13.22% and a net margin of 9.14%. The company had revenue of $508.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $506.49 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.49 earnings per share. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Ollie’s Bargain Outlet news, Director Thomas Hendrickson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.29, for a total transaction of $361,450.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,659 shares in the company, valued at approximately $409,089.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Thomas Hendrickson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.29, for a total value of $361,450.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $409,089.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kevin Mclain sold 11,340 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.75, for a total transaction of $972,405.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $909,807.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 50,055 shares of company stock worth $4,083,045 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ollie’s Bargain Outlet

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 194.3% in the 1st quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 309 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Operose Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the third quarter worth $26,000. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the first quarter worth about $48,000.

About Ollie’s Bargain Outlet

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise in the United States. The company offers housewares, bed and bath, food, floor coverings, health and beauty aids, books and stationery, toys, and electronics; and other products, including hardware, candy, clothing, sporting goods, pet and lawn, and garden products.

Featured Stories

