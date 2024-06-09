Cronos (CRO) Market Cap Reaches $2.96 Billion

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on June 9th. One Cronos coin can now be purchased for $0.11 or 0.00000160 BTC on major exchanges. Cronos has a total market cap of $2.96 billion and approximately $8.04 million worth of Cronos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Cronos has traded down 0.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.44 or 0.00046671 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.57 or 0.00009456 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.92 or 0.00015717 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0907 or 0.00000130 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.86 or 0.00011306 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00002498 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000244 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.10 or 0.00005897 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00000921 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0879 or 0.00000127 BTC.

About Cronos

CRO uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 14th, 2019. Cronos’ total supply is 30,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 26,571,560,696 coins. Cronos’ official website is cronos.org. The Reddit community for Cronos is https://reddit.com/r/crypto_com and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cronos’ official Twitter account is @cronos_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Cronos is blog.crypto.com.

Cronos Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto.com is a cryptocurrency payment and investment platform that offers users a wide range of financial services, such as buying, selling, and storing cryptocurrencies, a mobile app, an exchange for trading cryptocurrencies, a wallet for storing digital assets, and a Visa card for spending cryptocurrencies. It also has its own EVM called CronosScan, and its native token is Cronos (CRO). Crypto.com was founded in Hong Kong in 2016 by Bobby Bao, Gary Or, Kris Marszalek, and Rafael Melo, and was renamed in 2018 after the purchase of the domain owned by Matt Blaze.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cronos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cronos should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cronos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

