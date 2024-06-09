CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Price Target Raised to $420.00 at Rosenblatt Securities

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Rosenblatt Securities from $415.00 to $420.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on CRWD. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $332.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on CrowdStrike from $432.00 to $402.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on CrowdStrike from $357.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Macquarie reissued an outperform rating and set a $370.00 price objective on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $222.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $375.61.

CrowdStrike stock opened at $349.12 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $318.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $297.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 658.73, a PEG ratio of 14.02 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. CrowdStrike has a 52-week low of $139.37 and a 52-week high of $365.00.

In related news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,019 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.80, for a total value of $331,990.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 36,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,773,108.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 5,424 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $349.01, for a total transaction of $1,893,030.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 308,593 shares in the company, valued at approximately $107,702,042.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,019 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.80, for a total transaction of $331,990.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 36,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,773,108.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 317,000 shares of company stock valued at $101,229,160. 4.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in CrowdStrike during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated acquired a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. bought a new stake in CrowdStrike in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.16% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

