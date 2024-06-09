CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage set an “equal weight” rating and a $35.00 price target on the transportation company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 6.87% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of CSX in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of CSX from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of CSX from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of CSX from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of CSX from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.82.

CSX Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CSX opened at $32.75 on Friday. CSX has a fifty-two week low of $29.03 and a fifty-two week high of $40.12. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.12. The company has a market capitalization of $64.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.15.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The transportation company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.01. CSX had a net margin of 24.75% and a return on equity of 29.58%. The business had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that CSX will post 1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jump Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of CSX by 35.8% during the 3rd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 19,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $606,000 after buying an additional 5,196 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC lifted its stake in shares of CSX by 62.5% during the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 160,082 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,925,000 after buying an additional 61,597 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of CSX by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 894,473 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $27,488,000 after buying an additional 17,597 shares in the last quarter. Choreo LLC lifted its stake in shares of CSX by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 17,450 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $537,000 after buying an additional 1,337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of CSX by 39.4% during the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,179,960 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $36,284,000 after buying an additional 333,600 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.57% of the company’s stock.

CSX Company Profile

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

