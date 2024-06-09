Culp (NYSE:CULP) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Culp (NYSE:CULP – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Friday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the textile maker’s stock.
Culp Stock Down 0.7 %
Shares of CULP stock opened at $4.32 on Friday. Culp has a 12-month low of $4.28 and a 12-month high of $5.99. The company has a market capitalization of $53.87 million, a PE ratio of -3.93 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.92.
Culp (NYSE:CULP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The textile maker reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.10). Culp had a negative return on equity of 15.58% and a negative net margin of 5.75%. The firm had revenue of $60.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.98 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Culp will post -1.13 EPS for the current year.
Culp Company Profile
Culp, Inc manufactures, sources, markets, and sells mattress fabrics, sewn covers, and cut and sewn kits for use in mattresses, foundations, and other bedding products in the United States, North America, the Far East, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Mattress Fabrics and Upholstery Fabrics.
