Culp (NYSE:CULP) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Culp (NYSE:CULP – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Friday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the textile maker’s stock.

Culp Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of CULP stock opened at $4.32 on Friday. Culp has a 12-month low of $4.28 and a 12-month high of $5.99. The company has a market capitalization of $53.87 million, a PE ratio of -3.93 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.92.

Culp (NYSE:CULP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The textile maker reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.10). Culp had a negative return on equity of 15.58% and a negative net margin of 5.75%. The firm had revenue of $60.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.98 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Culp will post -1.13 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Culp

Culp Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Culp by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 485,420 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,330,000 after buying an additional 19,640 shares during the last quarter. Gate City Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Culp in the fourth quarter worth about $6,010,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Culp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $256,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Culp during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $68,000. 75.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Culp, Inc manufactures, sources, markets, and sells mattress fabrics, sewn covers, and cut and sewn kits for use in mattresses, foundations, and other bedding products in the United States, North America, the Far East, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Mattress Fabrics and Upholstery Fabrics.

