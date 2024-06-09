Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK) Shares Sold by Vulcan Value Partners LLC

Vulcan Value Partners LLC lowered its holdings in Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK – Free Report) by 13.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,539,791 shares of the company’s stock after selling 881,005 shares during the quarter. Cushman & Wakefield accounts for 0.9% of Vulcan Value Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Vulcan Value Partners LLC owned approximately 2.44% of Cushman & Wakefield worth $59,830,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CWK. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cushman & Wakefield in the third quarter worth $246,000. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 1.9% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 104,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $797,000 after acquiring an additional 1,983 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 26.2% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 118,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $902,000 after acquiring an additional 24,561 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its position in Cushman & Wakefield by 1.0% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 349,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,662,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Cushman & Wakefield by 18.9% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,767,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,087,000 after buying an additional 440,437 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.56% of the company’s stock.

Cushman & Wakefield Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE CWK opened at $10.27 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.08. Cushman & Wakefield plc has a 52-week low of $6.24 and a 52-week high of $11.83. The firm has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 256.75 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on CWK shares. Wolfe Research restated a “peer perform” rating on shares of Cushman & Wakefield in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Raymond James lowered shares of Cushman & Wakefield from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Cushman & Wakefield in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cushman & Wakefield presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.50.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Tpg Gp A, Llc sold 17,098,001 shares of Cushman & Wakefield stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total value of $188,078,011.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

About Cushman & Wakefield

Cushman & Wakefield plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial real estate services under the Cushman & Wakefield brand in the United States, Australia, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa; and Asia Pacific segments.

