DBV Technologies (NASDAQ:DBVT) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of DBV Technologies (NASDAQ:DBVT – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Friday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on DBV Technologies from $20.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th.

DBV Technologies Trading Down 10.9 %

Shares of DBVT opened at $1.01 on Friday. DBV Technologies has a twelve month low of $0.84 and a twelve month high of $4.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.40 million, a PE ratio of -1.20 and a beta of 0.69.

DBV Technologies (NASDAQ:DBVT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.16. DBV Technologies had a negative return on equity of 56.76% and a negative net margin of 530.89%. The company had revenue of $1.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.20 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that DBV Technologies will post -1.22 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DBV Technologies

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cowen AND Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DBV Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Optiver Holding B.V. boosted its stake in shares of DBV Technologies by 595.2% during the 3rd quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 274,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after acquiring an additional 235,337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yiheng Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in DBV Technologies by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Yiheng Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,568,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,172,000 after buying an additional 327,345 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.74% of the company’s stock.

DBV Technologies Company Profile

DBV Technologies SA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of epicutaneous immunotherapy products. Its product pipeline comprising Viaskin Peanut, an immunotherapy product, which has completed Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of peanut allergies; and Viaskin Milk which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of immunoglobulin E (IgE) mediated or cow's milk protein allergy and eosinophilic esophagitis.

