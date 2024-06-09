Desktop Metal (NYSE:DM) Shares Scheduled to Reverse Split on Tuesday, June 11th

Shares of Desktop Metal, Inc. (NYSE:DM – Free Report) are scheduled to reverse split on the morning of Tuesday, June 11th. The 1-10 reverse split was announced on Friday, June 7th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Monday, June 10th.

NYSE DM opened at $0.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.83. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.70. Desktop Metal has a twelve month low of $0.46 and a twelve month high of $2.30. The stock has a market cap of $161.90 million, a PE ratio of -0.49 and a beta of 0.64.

Desktop Metal (NYSE:DM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The pipeline company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $40.60 million for the quarter. Desktop Metal had a negative return on equity of 29.78% and a negative net margin of 170.77%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.11) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Desktop Metal will post -0.15 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DM. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Desktop Metal in a report on Saturday, March 2nd. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Desktop Metal in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $1.25 price target for the company.

In other Desktop Metal news, CFO Jason M. Cole sold 180,000 shares of Desktop Metal stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.62, for a total transaction of $111,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 871,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $540,441.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 14.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Desktop Metal by 41.1% in the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,357,784 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,982,000 after acquiring an additional 395,373 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Desktop Metal in the 3rd quarter valued at $63,000. DNB Asset Management AS acquired a new stake in Desktop Metal in the 4th quarter valued at $570,000. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Desktop Metal by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 3,958,202 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,973,000 after buying an additional 522,677 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Desktop Metal in the 1st quarter valued at $281,000. 56.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Desktop Metal, Inc manufactures and sells additive manufacturing technologies for engineers, designers, and manufacturers in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia- Pacific. The company offers Shop System, an entry-level metal 3D printing using binder jetting; X-series platform that provides binder jet 3D printing of specialty materials, including metals and ceramics, and tools; and P-Series offers high-speed metal 3D printing.

