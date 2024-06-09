Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) in a research note released on Wednesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on DFS. Wolfe Research reaffirmed a peer perform rating on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Seaport Res Ptn lowered Discover Financial Services from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Discover Financial Services from $117.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an in-line rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a sector perform rating and set a $140.00 price target (up from $117.00) on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, HSBC raised their price target on Discover Financial Services from $107.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Discover Financial Services currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $126.29.

Discover Financial Services Stock Performance

NYSE DFS opened at $124.90 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.30 billion, a PE ratio of 14.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $124.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $115.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Discover Financial Services has a 1-year low of $79.04 and a 1-year high of $131.65.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.98 by ($1.88). The company had revenue of $4.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.07 billion. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 10.56% and a return on equity of 17.07%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.58 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Discover Financial Services will post 11.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Discover Financial Services Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 22nd. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.93%.

Institutional Trading of Discover Financial Services

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services in the 4th quarter valued at about $322,199,000. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 239.6% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 2,027,686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $227,912,000 after buying an additional 1,430,637 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services in the 4th quarter valued at about $121,113,000. Palestra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services in the 3rd quarter valued at about $81,865,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 336.5% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,133,784 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $98,220,000 after buying an additional 874,020 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.94% of the company’s stock.

Discover Financial Services Company Profile

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

