Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) Stake Raised by Quadrature Capital Ltd

Quadrature Capital Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report) by 39.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 308,137 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 87,743 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $41,882,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in DG. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. boosted its position in Dollar General by 23.2% during the fourth quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 462,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,894,000 after purchasing an additional 87,084 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC lifted its holdings in Dollar General by 28.5% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 6,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $875,000 after purchasing an additional 1,429 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC boosted its position in Dollar General by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 9,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,276,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135 shares during the period. Marlowe Partners LP grew its holdings in Dollar General by 163.4% during the fourth quarter. Marlowe Partners LP now owns 18,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,543,000 after purchasing an additional 11,603 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First National Bank of Omaha raised its position in shares of Dollar General by 57.0% in the fourth quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 49,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,765,000 after purchasing an additional 18,057 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Dollar General alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on DG. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Dollar General from $162.00 to $160.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Dollar General from $147.00 to $141.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Dollar General from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Dollar General from $161.00 to $137.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Argus increased their price objective on Dollar General from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $148.41.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Dollar General news, Director Ralph Santana sold 3,009 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.72, for a total value of $468,561.48. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $505,778.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Carman R. Wenkoff sold 5,909 shares of Dollar General stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.23, for a total transaction of $958,617.07. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,636,371.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ralph Santana sold 3,009 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.72, for a total transaction of $468,561.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $505,778.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Dollar General Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:DG traded down $2.92 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $126.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,252,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,971,112. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $143.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $140.13. The company has a market capitalization of $27.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.18. Dollar General Co. has a fifty-two week low of $101.09 and a fifty-two week high of $173.47.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $9.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.89 billion. Dollar General had a return on equity of 22.80% and a net margin of 3.85%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.34 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Dollar General Co. will post 7.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dollar General Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 9th will be given a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 9th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. Dollar General’s payout ratio is 34.35%.

About Dollar General

(Free Report)

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.