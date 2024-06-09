Duke Capital (LON:DUKE) Stock Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $32.32

Duke Capital Limited (LON:DUKE – Get Free Report) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 32.32 ($0.41) and traded as high as GBX 32.92 ($0.42). Duke Capital shares last traded at GBX 32 ($0.41), with a volume of 575,117 shares changing hands.

DUKE has been the topic of several research reports. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Duke Capital in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 55 ($0.70) price objective on shares of Duke Capital in a research note on Thursday, March 28th.

The company has a market cap of £132.94 million, a PE ratio of 1,066.67 and a beta of 1.34. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 32.29 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 32.20. The company has a quick ratio of 15.36, a current ratio of 30.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.85.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were paid a dividend of GBX 0.70 ($0.01) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.11%. Duke Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10,000.00%.

Duke Royalty Limited is a principal investment firm specializing in royalty financing. The firm It does not invest in start-ups or tight margin business models. It focuses on intellectual property assets and stable, cash flowing businesses with positive EBITDA, no debt or low levels of debt, and management desire to continue with the business.

