Dustin Haw Sells 15,000 Shares of TerraVest Industries Inc. (TSE:TVK) Stock

TerraVest Industries Inc. (TSE:TVK – Get Free Report) Director Dustin Haw sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$75.73, for a total transaction of C$1,135,950.00.

TerraVest Industries Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of TSE TVK traded up C$0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$74.72. 109,659 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,131. The stock has a market cap of C$1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.64 and a beta of 0.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$73.47 and a 200 day moving average of C$57.08. TerraVest Industries Inc. has a 1 year low of C$26.76 and a 1 year high of C$82.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 128.21.

TerraVest Industries (TSE:TVK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported C$1.19 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$214.94 million for the quarter. TerraVest Industries had a return on equity of 28.07% and a net margin of 7.95%. On average, research analysts expect that TerraVest Industries Inc. will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

TerraVest Industries Dividend Announcement

TerraVest Industries Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. TerraVest Industries’s payout ratio is currently 18.18%.

TerraVest Industries Inc manufactures and sells goods and services to energy, agriculture, mining, transportation, and other markets in Canada and the United States. It operates through four segments: Home Heating and Cooling Products (HVAC Equipment); Compressed Gas Storage and Distribution Equipment (Compressed Gas Equipment); Energy Processing Equipment (Processing Equipment); and Service.

