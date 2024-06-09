Dustin Haw Sells 15,000 Shares of TerraVest Industries Inc. (TSE:TVK) Stock

TerraVest Industries Inc. (TSE:TVK – Get Free Report) Director Dustin Haw sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$75.73, for a total transaction of C$1,135,950.00.
TerraVest Industries Stock Up 0.3 %
Shares of TSE TVK traded up C$0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$74.72. 109,659 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,131. The stock has a market cap of C$1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.64 and a beta of 0.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$73.47 and a 200 day moving average of C$57.08. TerraVest Industries Inc. has a 1 year low of C$26.76 and a 1 year high of C$82.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 128.21.
TerraVest Industries (TSE:TVK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported C$1.19 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$214.94 million for the quarter. TerraVest Industries had a return on equity of 28.07% and a net margin of 7.95%. On average, research analysts expect that TerraVest Industries Inc. will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current year.
TerraVest Industries Company Profile
TerraVest Industries Inc manufactures and sells goods and services to energy, agriculture, mining, transportation, and other markets in Canada and the United States. It operates through four segments: Home Heating and Cooling Products (HVAC Equipment); Compressed Gas Storage and Distribution Equipment (Compressed Gas Equipment); Energy Processing Equipment (Processing Equipment); and Service.
