Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.14 (NYSE:ECCC)

Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. (NYSE:ECCC – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, February 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be given a dividend of 0.1354 per share on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.26%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 10th.
Eagle Point Credit Price Performance
Shares of NYSE ECCC opened at $22.39 on Friday. Eagle Point Credit has a twelve month low of $20.24 and a twelve month high of $22.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $22.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.96.
About Eagle Point Credit
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Eagle Point Credit
- The Significance of Brokerage Rankings in Stock Selection
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 6/3 – 6/7
- 3 Stocks to Consider Buying in October
- Geron Corporation: FDA Approval Fuels Stock Price Surge
- What is the S&P 500 and How It is Distinct from Other Indexes
- Intel’s Secret Plan for a Double-Digit Stock Rally Revealed
Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Point Credit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Point Credit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.