EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the sixteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $182.41.

EGP has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of EastGroup Properties from $190.00 to $183.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of EastGroup Properties from $181.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on EastGroup Properties from $190.00 to $178.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on EastGroup Properties from $186.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on EastGroup Properties from $215.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 29th.

Get EastGroup Properties alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on EastGroup Properties

EastGroup Properties Price Performance

EastGroup Properties Announces Dividend

Shares of NYSE EGP opened at $166.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.10 and a quick ratio of 0.10. The company has a market cap of $8.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $164.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $174.48. EastGroup Properties has a 1-year low of $154.75 and a 1-year high of $188.85.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $1.27 per share. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. EastGroup Properties’s payout ratio is currently 110.20%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On EastGroup Properties

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EGP. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in EastGroup Properties in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of EastGroup Properties by 51.6% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 194 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. ZRC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EastGroup Properties during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of EastGroup Properties during the first quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in EastGroup Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. 92.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EastGroup Properties Company Profile

(Get Free Report

EastGroup Properties, Inc (NYSE: EGP), a member of the S&P Mid-Cap 400 and Russell 1000 Indexes, is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for EastGroup Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EastGroup Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.