eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) Now Covered by Analysts at Citigroup

Citigroup started coverage on shares of eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, StockNewsAPI reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $64.00 price target on the e-commerce company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on EBAY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of eBay from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Benchmark reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $58.00 target price on shares of eBay in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Susquehanna increased their price target on eBay from $43.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Barclays boosted their price objective on eBay from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on eBay from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $52.62.

eBay Price Performance

EBAY stock opened at $53.08 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $26.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.32. eBay has a 52-week low of $37.17 and a 52-week high of $55.15. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 1.99.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The e-commerce company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.05. eBay had a return on equity of 29.11% and a net margin of 25.97%. The business had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.87 earnings per share. eBay’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that eBay will post 3.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

eBay Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. eBay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.51%.

eBay declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, February 27th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the e-commerce company to buy up to 8.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at eBay

In other news, SVP Julie A. Loeger sold 7,419 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.20, for a total value of $402,109.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 70,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,837,197.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, SVP Marie Oh Huber sold 49,070 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.63, for a total transaction of $2,435,344.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 177,391 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,803,915.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Julie A. Loeger sold 7,419 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.20, for a total transaction of $402,109.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 70,797 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,837,197.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On eBay

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of eBay by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 62,929,188 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $3,321,403,000 after acquiring an additional 4,524,934 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in eBay by 39.8% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 12,418,131 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $547,516,000 after purchasing an additional 3,534,030 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in eBay by 2.7% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 11,167,875 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $495,407,000 after purchasing an additional 289,071 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in eBay by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,182,095 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $360,749,000 after buying an additional 1,130,089 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in eBay by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,979,291 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $307,717,000 after buying an additional 209,695 shares in the last quarter. 87.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About eBay

eBay Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, China, Germany, and internationally. The company's marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com, off-platform businesses, and the eBay suite of mobile apps.

Featured Stories

