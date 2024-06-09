Edison International (NYSE:EIX) Shares Sold by Shell Asset Management Co.

Shell Asset Management Co. lowered its stake in Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Free Report) by 20.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 50,514 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 13,379 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Edison International were worth $3,611,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in Edison International by 23.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 19,999,563 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,429,769,000 after purchasing an additional 3,734,550 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Edison International by 1.5% in the third quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 13,316,887 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $842,826,000 after buying an additional 197,259 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Edison International by 3.3% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,842,171 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $622,911,000 after acquiring an additional 317,297 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in Edison International by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,830,749 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $432,318,000 after acquiring an additional 558,351 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Edison International by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,590,765 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $353,840,000 after acquiring an additional 108,138 shares in the last quarter. 88.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO J Andrew Murphy sold 9,794 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.07, for a total value of $735,235.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 19,660 shares in the company, valued at $1,475,876.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Edison International news, CEO J Andrew Murphy sold 9,794 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.07, for a total value of $735,235.58. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 19,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,475,876.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Caroline Choi sold 10,004 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.77, for a total value of $758,003.08. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,039,576.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 77,897 shares of company stock worth $5,851,245. 1.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on EIX. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Edison International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $72.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Edison International from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Edison International in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $78.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Edison International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Edison International from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Edison International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.22.

Edison International Stock Performance

Shares of EIX traded down $0.52 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $73.98. 1,386,903 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,697,645. Edison International has a 12 month low of $58.82 and a 12 month high of $77.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.45 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $72.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.01. Edison International had a return on equity of 12.48% and a net margin of 6.14%. The company had revenue of $4.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.09 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Edison International will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Edison International Company Profile

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation and distribution of electric power. The company supplies and delivers electricity to approximately 50,000 square mile area of southern California to residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other sectors.

