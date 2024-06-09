EHP Funds Inc. Invests $306,000 in iShares MSCI Germany ETF (NYSEARCA:EWG)

EHP Funds Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI Germany ETF (NYSEARCA:EWG – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 10,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $306,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EWG. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 1.3% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 197,085 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,159,000 after buying an additional 2,492 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 71.3% during the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,181 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 908 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 616.6% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 38,123 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $999,000 after purchasing an additional 32,803 shares during the period. Valence8 US LP increased its position in iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. Valence8 US LP now owns 238,993 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,262,000 after purchasing an additional 28,312 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Germany ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $421,000.

Get iShares MSCI Germany ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Germany ETF Price Performance

iShares MSCI Germany ETF stock traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $31.95. 581,547 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,507,849. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $31.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $968.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.47 and a beta of 0.91. iShares MSCI Germany ETF has a 52-week low of $24.70 and a 52-week high of $32.75.

iShares MSCI Germany ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Germany ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Germany Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the German market, as measured by the MSCI Germany Index (the Index).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Germany ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Germany ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.