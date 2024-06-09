Element Fleet Management Corp. (TSE:EFN) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Element Fleet Management Corp. (TSE:EFN – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$28.50.

A number of research analysts have commented on EFN shares. National Bankshares increased their price objective on Element Fleet Management from C$31.00 to C$33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. TD Securities increased their price objective on Element Fleet Management from C$27.00 to C$28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Veritas Investment Research reiterated a “reduce” rating on shares of Element Fleet Management in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Scotiabank raised their price target on Element Fleet Management from C$26.00 to C$27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on Element Fleet Management from C$26.00 to C$29.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th.

Element Fleet Management Price Performance

TSE EFN opened at C$24.90 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of C$9.68 billion, a PE ratio of 20.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.83. Element Fleet Management has a one year low of C$18.50 and a one year high of C$25.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$22.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$22.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 315.13, a current ratio of 8.32 and a quick ratio of 5.70.

Element Fleet Management (TSE:EFN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The financial services provider reported C$0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.31 by C$0.05. The business had revenue of C$353.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$333.85 million. Element Fleet Management had a return on equity of 12.40% and a net margin of 23.30%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Element Fleet Management will post 1.5226286 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Element Fleet Management Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. Element Fleet Management’s payout ratio is presently 39.67%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Senior Officer Yu Xiang Jin purchased 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$22.02 per share, with a total value of C$55,050.00. In other Element Fleet Management news, Director George Keith Graham sold 25,000 shares of Element Fleet Management stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$24.70, for a total value of C$617,500.00. Also, Senior Officer Yu Xiang Jin purchased 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$22.02 per share, for a total transaction of C$55,050.00. In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 4,050 shares of company stock valued at $87,490. 0.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Element Fleet Management Company Profile

Element Fleet Management Corp. operates as a fleet management company primarily in Canada, Mexico, Australia, and New Zealand. The company offers end-to-end fleet cars, trucks, and material handling support equipment acquisition; and end-to-end electric vehicle fleet including fleet planning, charging infrastructure solutions, acquisition, financing, maintenance, and remarketing.

