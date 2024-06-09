Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV) Stock Position Decreased by Scholtz & Company LLC

Scholtz & Company LLC trimmed its stake in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 10.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,631 shares of the company’s stock after selling 793 shares during the period. Elevance Health accounts for about 1.5% of Scholtz & Company LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Scholtz & Company LLC’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $3,127,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. abrdn plc raised its stake in shares of Elevance Health by 86.8% in the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 278,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,281,000 after acquiring an additional 129,364 shares in the last quarter. Canoe Financial LP raised its stake in shares of Elevance Health by 158.1% in the 4th quarter. Canoe Financial LP now owns 844,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,054,000 after acquiring an additional 517,116 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Elevance Health by 21.3% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 52,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,663,000 after acquiring an additional 9,199 shares in the last quarter. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Elevance Health in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Elevance Health by 114.8% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 31,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,765,000 after acquiring an additional 16,737 shares in the last quarter. 89.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Elevance Health alerts:

Elevance Health Price Performance

ELV stock traded down $2.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $538.94. The company had a trading volume of 742,381 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,047,325. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $526.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $502.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market cap of $125.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.83. Elevance Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $412.00 and a fifty-two week high of $550.34.

Elevance Health Announces Dividend

Elevance Health ( NYSE:ELV Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The company reported $10.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.54 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $42.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.49 billion. Elevance Health had a return on equity of 20.62% and a net margin of 3.64%. Elevance Health’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $9.46 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 37.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be given a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 10th. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. Elevance Health’s payout ratio is 24.64%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Elevance Health

In other Elevance Health news, EVP Felicia F. Norwood sold 14,111 shares of Elevance Health stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $533.74, for a total value of $7,531,605.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 31,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,791,460.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ELV has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Elevance Health from $557.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. UBS Group raised their target price on Elevance Health from $585.00 to $605.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $600.00 target price (up previously from $580.00) on shares of Elevance Health in a report on Friday, April 19th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Elevance Health in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $649.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Elevance Health from $602.00 to $604.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Elevance Health presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $601.64.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Elevance Health

About Elevance Health

(Free Report)

Elevance Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Health Benefits, CarelonRx, Carelon Services, and Corporate & Other. It offers a variety of health plans and services to program members; health products; an array of fee-based administrative managed care services; and specialty and other insurance products and services, such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability, and supplemental health insurance benefits.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ELV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Elevance Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elevance Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.