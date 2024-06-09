Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co Acquires 1,999 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co grew its holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 54,794 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,999 shares during the quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Accenture were worth $19,228,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Chilton Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Accenture by 180.0% in the fourth quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 70 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in Accenture in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Halpern Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Accenture during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Laffer Tengler Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Accenture by 142.9% in the 4th quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments Inc. now owns 102 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Accenture in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors own 75.14% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO John F. Walsh sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $332.13, for a total transaction of $2,657,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 17,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,937,488.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Accenture news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.22, for a total transaction of $1,536,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,208,606.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO John F. Walsh sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $332.13, for a total transaction of $2,657,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 17,877 shares in the company, valued at $5,937,488.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 28,083 shares of company stock valued at $8,959,325. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ACN shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Accenture from $363.00 to $395.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Accenture from $419.00 to $365.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $398.00 price target (down previously from $426.00) on shares of Accenture in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Accenture from $340.00 to $275.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Accenture from $372.00 to $345.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Accenture has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $373.00.

Accenture Stock Down 1.1 %

NYSE ACN traded down $3.34 on Friday, reaching $288.40. The company had a trading volume of 2,626,974 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,999,730. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $308.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $340.29. Accenture plc has a 12 month low of $278.69 and a 12 month high of $387.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $193.44 billion, a PE ratio of 26.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.21.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The information technology services provider reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.11. Accenture had a return on equity of 28.30% and a net margin of 10.89%. The company had revenue of $15.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.69 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 12.09 EPS for the current year.

Accenture Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 11th were paid a $1.29 dividend. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 10th. Accenture’s payout ratio is currently 46.78%.

About Accenture

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

