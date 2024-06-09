Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co Boosts Stock Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co increased its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 349,760 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,429 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil comprises approximately 0.9% of Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $34,969,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Partnership Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Keener Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter worth $80,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the third quarter valued at about $91,000. Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter worth $116,000. Finally, Bare Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $116,000. 61.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Exxon Mobil Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of XOM traded down $1.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $112.75. 13,289,196 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,181,446. The business has a 50 day moving average of $117.66 and a 200 day moving average of $108.59. The company has a market capitalization of $444.57 billion, a PE ratio of 13.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1-year low of $95.77 and a 1-year high of $123.75.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by ($0.13). Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 16.75% and a net margin of 9.62%. The company had revenue of $83.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.83 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be paid a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 46.57%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on XOM. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Barclays assumed coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $147.00 target price on the stock. HSBC raised their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Mizuho raised their price target on Exxon Mobil from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on Exxon Mobil from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.71.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on XOM

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,426 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.01, for a total value of $288,718.26. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 25,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,018,450.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

(Free Report)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.