Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co Grows Position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co lifted its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 205,771 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,502 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble comprises approximately 0.8% of Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $30,154,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 35,608,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,193,916,000 after buying an additional 3,047,557 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 2.3% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 29,313,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,275,616,000 after purchasing an additional 670,862 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter worth about $3,956,117,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,209,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,336,552,000 after purchasing an additional 206,165 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Procter & Gamble by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,170,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,629,299,000 after buying an additional 346,925 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.77% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Procter & Gamble

In related news, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 855 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Monday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.50, for a total transaction of $135,517.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,004 shares in the company, valued at approximately $634,634. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 855 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.50, for a total transaction of $135,517.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $634,634. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Balaji Purushothaman sold 28,369 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.49, for a total transaction of $4,581,309.81. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,858,265.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 154,544 shares of company stock valued at $25,413,051 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Friday, March 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $168.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com upgraded Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Truist Financial raised Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $160.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Monday, March 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $169.76.

Procter & Gamble Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of PG stock traded down $1.41 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $167.06. 4,558,190 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,241,319. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $162.51 and a 200 day moving average of $156.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1 year low of $141.45 and a 1 year high of $168.97. The firm has a market cap of $394.28 billion, a PE ratio of 27.30, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.42.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 19th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.10. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.00% and a return on equity of 33.91%. The company had revenue of $20.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.37 EPS. Procter & Gamble’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Procter & Gamble Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 19th were issued a $1.0065 dividend. This is a positive change from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 18th. This represents a $4.03 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.85%.

About Procter & Gamble

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

