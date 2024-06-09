Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co Has $10.35 Million Stock Holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co grew its position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 30,675 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,348 shares during the period. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $10,349,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jump Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 37.5% during the third quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 1,759 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $514,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the period. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the third quarter worth $41,000. Wade G W & Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 19.1% during the third quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 1,223 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $357,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. Choreo LLC grew its position in Intuitive Surgical by 42.6% in the third quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 1,017 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in Intuitive Surgical in the third quarter valued at $8,970,000. 83.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Intuitive Surgical alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Fredrik Widman sold 5,041 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $397.07, for a total transaction of $2,001,629.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 110 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,677.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Intuitive Surgical news, Director Craig H. Barratt sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $411.00, for a total transaction of $575,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Fredrik Widman sold 5,041 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $397.07, for a total transaction of $2,001,629.87. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 110 shares in the company, valued at $43,677.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,687 shares of company stock worth $8,367,952 in the last three months. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Intuitive Surgical Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ISRG traded down $0.54 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $417.61. The stock had a trading volume of 1,199,562 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,153,523. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $388.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $370.67. The company has a market capitalization of $148.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.39 and a beta of 1.39. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $254.85 and a fifty-two week high of $420.57.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 27.16% and a return on equity of 12.91%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.00 EPS. Research analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $412.00 to $421.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $428.00 to $462.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $500.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $365.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Intuitive Surgical has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $403.67.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on ISRG

About Intuitive Surgical

(Free Report)

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ISRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.