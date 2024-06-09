Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co Purchases 3,537 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co lifted its position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 79,537 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,537 shares during the quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $13,008,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IBM. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,019,009,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in International Business Machines by 15,439.1% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,653,462 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $433,974,000 after purchasing an additional 2,636,386 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in International Business Machines by 13.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,257,789 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,280,968,000 after purchasing an additional 1,919,490 shares during the last quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC purchased a new position in International Business Machines in the fourth quarter valued at about $172,887,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in International Business Machines by 4.2% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,970,674 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,398,886,000 after purchasing an additional 404,948 shares during the last quarter. 58.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

International Business Machines Price Performance

Shares of IBM stock traded up $1.81 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $170.01. 3,475,495 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,140,995. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. The firm has a market cap of $156.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.25, a P/E/G ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $174.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $175.21. International Business Machines Co. has a fifty-two week low of $129.18 and a fifty-two week high of $199.18.

International Business Machines Increases Dividend

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The technology company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $14.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.53 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 40.21% and a net margin of 13.18%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.36 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.91 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.67 per share. This represents a $6.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.93%. This is an increase from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.66. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.65%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on International Business Machines from $210.00 to $190.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 target price on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Wedbush lifted their target price on International Business Machines from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. StockNews.com lowered International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on International Business Machines from $165.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $181.29.

Get Our Latest Analysis on IBM

International Business Machines Profile

(Free Report)

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.