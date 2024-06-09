Engine Capital Management LP Invests $19.19 Million in Fiverr International Ltd. (NYSE:FVRR)

Engine Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Fiverr International Ltd. (NYSE:FVRR – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 705,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,193,000. Fiverr International accounts for about 3.2% of Engine Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Engine Capital Management LP owned 1.87% of Fiverr International at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Fiverr International by 144.5% during the fourth quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 862,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,490,000 after purchasing an additional 510,000 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in Fiverr International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,291,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in Fiverr International by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 91,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,490,000 after buying an additional 13,068 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fiverr International by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 84,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,307,000 after acquiring an additional 9,694 shares during the period. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fiverr International by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 76,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,078,000 after acquiring an additional 2,849 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.00% of the company’s stock.

Fiverr International stock traded down $1.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $24.53. The stock had a trading volume of 1,041,619 shares, compared to its average volume of 927,829. Fiverr International Ltd. has a twelve month low of $18.83 and a twelve month high of $34.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 3.08 and a quick ratio of 3.08. The firm has a market cap of $948.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 111.50 and a beta of 1.73. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.42.

Fiverr International ( NYSE:FVRR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.05). Fiverr International had a net margin of 2.38% and a return on equity of 4.87%. The business had revenue of $93.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.45 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Fiverr International Ltd. will post 0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on FVRR shares. Piper Sandler cut Fiverr International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Fiverr International from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Fiverr International from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 price target on shares of Fiverr International in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, BTIG Research reduced their price objective on shares of Fiverr International from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.82.

Fiverr International Ltd. operates an online marketplace worldwide. Its platform enables sellers to sell their services and buyers to buy them. The company's platform includes various categories in ten verticals, including graphic and design, digital marketing, writing and translation, video and animation, music and audio, programming and tech, business, data, lifestyle, and photography.

