Engine Capital Management LP Makes New Investment in Orthofix Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:OFIX)

Engine Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Orthofix Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:OFIX – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 3,035,301 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,916,000. Orthofix Medical accounts for approximately 6.7% of Engine Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Engine Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.08% of Orthofix Medical as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Gladius Capital Management LP raised its stake in Orthofix Medical by 55.2% during the fourth quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 2,841 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,010 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Orthofix Medical by 30.4% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,516 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,752 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Orthofix Medical during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Teza Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Orthofix Medical during the third quarter worth $133,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in Orthofix Medical in the fourth quarter worth $138,000. 89.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Orthofix Medical Stock Performance

Shares of Orthofix Medical stock traded down $0.12 during trading on Friday, hitting $13.42. 291,305 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 266,146. The stock has a market cap of $503.65 million, a PE ratio of -3.97 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.97 and its 200 day moving average is $13.57. Orthofix Medical Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.57 and a 12 month high of $21.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 2.65.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Orthofix Medical ( NASDAQ:OFIX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The medical device company reported ($0.95) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($0.41). The firm had revenue of $188.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $183.40 million. Orthofix Medical had a negative return on equity of 14.24% and a negative net margin of 16.64%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Orthofix Medical Inc. will post -1.88 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on OFIX. Roth Mkm raised shares of Orthofix Medical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Orthofix Medical in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Roth Capital upgraded Orthofix Medical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Orthofix Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Orthofix Medical has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.00.

Orthofix Medical Company Profile

Orthofix Medical Inc operates as a spine and orthopedics company in the United States, Italy, Germany, the United Kingdom, France, Brazil, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Global Spine and Global Orthopedics. The Global Spine segment manufactures and distributes bone growth stimulator devices for enhance of bone fusion, including adjunctive and noninvasive treatment of cervical and lumbar spine, as well as a therapeutic treatment for non-spine; designs, develops, and markets a portfolio of motion preservation and fixation implant products, which are used in surgical procedures of the spine; and offers biological products, such as fiber-based and particulate demineralized bone matrices, cellular bone allografts, collagen ceramic matrices, and synthetic bone void fillers, and tissue forms, which allow physicians to treat various spinal and orthopedic conditions.

