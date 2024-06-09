Entergy (NYSE:ETR) Price Target Raised to $125.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Wells Fargo & Company from $122.00 to $125.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Entergy from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Entergy from $107.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and issued a $117.00 target price on shares of Entergy in a research report on Monday, February 26th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Entergy from $112.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Entergy from $94.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $114.50.

Entergy Stock Performance

Shares of ETR stock opened at $108.47 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.16 billion, a PE ratio of 10.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.73. Entergy has a 52-week low of $87.10 and a 52-week high of $114.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $108.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $103.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The utilities provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by ($0.36). Entergy had a net margin of 17.75% and a return on equity of 10.20%. The company had revenue of $31.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.14 EPS. Entergy’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Entergy will post 7.23 EPS for the current year.

Entergy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd were issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 1st. Entergy’s payout ratio is 45.34%.

Insider Transactions at Entergy

In other news, CAO Reginald T. Jackson sold 9,229 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.71, for a total transaction of $1,003,284.59. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $235,465.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Reginald T. Jackson sold 9,229 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.71, for a total transaction of $1,003,284.59. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $235,465.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Deanna D. Rodriguez sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.23, for a total transaction of $151,845.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,442 shares in the company, valued at $348,433.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 20,729 shares of company stock valued at $2,194,615. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Entergy

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tidemark LLC acquired a new stake in Entergy in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of Entergy by 2,172.7% in the 1st quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 250 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the period. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Entergy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Entergy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A bought a new position in shares of Entergy in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. 88.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Entergy Company Profile

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

See Also

