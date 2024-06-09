EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) to Post Q3 2024 Earnings of $3.18 Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts

EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research dropped their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of EOG Resources in a report issued on Tuesday, June 4th. Zacks Research analyst D. Bhowal now forecasts that the energy exploration company will earn $3.18 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $3.20. The consensus estimate for EOG Resources’ current full-year earnings is $12.14 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for EOG Resources’ FY2024 earnings at $11.94 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $3.12 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $3.06 EPS and Q1 2026 earnings at $2.74 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Truist Financial lowered shares of EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $163.00 to $136.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $130.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Scotiabank lowered shares of EOG Resources from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $135.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $132.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, EOG Resources currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $142.09.

NYSE:EOG opened at $120.19 on Friday. EOG Resources has a 52 week low of $106.34 and a 52 week high of $139.67. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.07 billion, a PE ratio of 9.49 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $129.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $122.38.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The energy exploration company reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.70 by $0.12. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 24.83% and a net margin of 30.33%. The company had revenue of $6.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.69 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 17th will be given a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 17th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.03%. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is currently 28.75%.

In other news, CEO Ezra Y. Yacob sold 4,729 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.31, for a total value of $611,506.99. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 150,474 shares in the company, valued at $19,457,792.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other EOG Resources news, CEO Ezra Y. Yacob sold 4,729 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.31, for a total value of $611,506.99. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 150,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,457,792.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 7,802 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.07, for a total transaction of $1,014,806.14. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 39,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,079,753.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 16,512 shares of company stock worth $2,144,972. 0.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in EOG Resources in the 3rd quarter worth $4,431,000. MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the 4th quarter worth about $5,443,000. TIAA Trust National Association increased its position in shares of EOG Resources by 639.3% in the 4th quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 57,636 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $6,971,000 after purchasing an additional 49,840 shares during the last quarter. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd increased its position in shares of EOG Resources by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 46,468 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $5,620,000 after purchasing an additional 6,154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, L. Roy Papp & Associates LLP increased its position in shares of EOG Resources by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. L. Roy Papp & Associates LLP now owns 168,354 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $20,362,000 after purchasing an additional 26,026 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.91% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

