EOS Price Reaches $0.71 on Major Exchanges (EOS)

EOS (EOS) traded up 1.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on June 9th. One EOS coin can now be bought for approximately $0.71 or 0.00001021 BTC on major exchanges. EOS has a market cap of $1.49 billion and $16.11 million worth of EOS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, EOS has traded down 10.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00009565 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000167 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00001226 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00000822 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000663 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00001900 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded up 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00001274 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001181 BTC.

About EOS

EOS (CRYPTO:EOS) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 26th, 2017. EOS’s total supply is 1,127,540,931 coins and its circulating supply is 2,099,997,999 coins. EOS’s official website is eosnetwork.com. The Reddit community for EOS is https://reddit.com/r/eos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. EOS’s official message board is eosnetwork.com/blog. EOS’s official Twitter account is @eosnetworkfdn and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling EOS

According to CryptoCompare, “EOS is a decentralized platform for developing and executing decentralized applications. The platform is designed to solve scalability and usability issues that exist in many blockchain-based systems. EOS features a delegated proof-of-stake consensus algorithm that allows token holders to vote for block producers. The EOS token is the native cryptocurrency of the EOSIO blockchain platform, and it is used to power the EOSIO software and pay for transaction fees and resources on the network. EOS was created by Dan Larimer, the founder of other blockchain-based platforms such as Bitshares and Steem, and developed by Block.one, a company based in the Cayman Islands.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EOS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade EOS should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase EOS using one of the exchanges listed above.

