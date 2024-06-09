EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) Shares Bought by Mcintyre Freedman & Flynn Investment Advisers Inc.

Mcintyre Freedman & Flynn Investment Advisers Inc. boosted its position in shares of EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Free Report) by 8.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,700 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Mcintyre Freedman & Flynn Investment Advisers Inc.’s holdings in EQT were worth $723,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of EQT by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 538,463 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $20,817,000 after purchasing an additional 18,804 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in shares of EQT by 600.0% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 95,871 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,731,000 after purchasing an additional 82,176 shares during the period. Compound Global Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of EQT by 130.2% in the fourth quarter. Compound Global Advisors LLC now owns 409,545 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $15,833,000 after purchasing an additional 231,651 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of EQT by 50.5% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 231,335 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $8,943,000 after buying an additional 77,663 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canoe Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of EQT in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,223,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.81% of the company’s stock.

EQT stock traded down $0.12 during trading on Friday, hitting $40.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,879,055 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,914,424. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.38 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $39.30 and its 200 day moving average is $37.63. EQT Co. has a 1-year low of $32.07 and a 1-year high of $45.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88.

EQT ( NYSE:EQT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. EQT had a return on equity of 4.57% and a net margin of 10.96%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.70 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that EQT Co. will post 1.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th were paid a dividend of $0.1575 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 7th. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. EQT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.65%.

In other EQT news, insider Lesley Evancho sold 46,884 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.29, for a total transaction of $1,935,840.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 160,884 shares in the company, valued at $6,642,900.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other EQT news, insider Lesley Evancho sold 46,884 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.29, for a total transaction of $1,935,840.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 160,884 shares in the company, valued at $6,642,900.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP William E. Jordan sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.72, for a total value of $1,425,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 456,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,602,402.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded EQT from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $48.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $37.00 price target (down from $39.00) on shares of EQT in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded EQT from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on EQT in a research report on Friday, April 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on EQT from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, EQT has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.24.

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. The company sells natural gas and natural gas liquids to marketers, utilities, and industrial customers through pipelines located in the Appalachian Basin. It also offers marketing services and contractual pipeline capacity management services.

