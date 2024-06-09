Equinox Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX) Shares Sold by Sprott Inc.

Sprott Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Equinox Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX – Free Report) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,294,509 shares of the company’s stock after selling 111,358 shares during the period. Equinox Gold comprises about 3.6% of Sprott Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Sprott Inc. owned 2.61% of Equinox Gold worth $40,396,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EQX. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Equinox Gold by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 340,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,661,000 after purchasing an additional 7,914 shares during the last quarter. Terril Brothers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Equinox Gold by 66.7% in the 4th quarter. Terril Brothers Inc. now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Equinox Gold by 36.4% in the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 32,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 8,772 shares during the last quarter. Rathbones Group PLC raised its holdings in Equinox Gold by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 72,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Finally, Everett Harris & Co. CA bought a new position in Equinox Gold in the 4th quarter worth $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Equinox Gold stock traded down $0.44 during trading on Friday, hitting $5.12. 3,714,347 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,625,715. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 1.17. Equinox Gold Corp. has a twelve month low of $3.95 and a twelve month high of $6.50. The firm has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 128.00 and a beta of 1.32.

Equinox Gold ( NYSEAMERICAN:EQX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $241.32 million for the quarter. Equinox Gold had a negative net margin of 2.85% and a positive return on equity of 0.43%. As a group, research analysts expect that Equinox Gold Corp. will post 0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Equinox Gold from a “sector perform spec overwgt” rating to an “outperform overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th.

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the exploration, acquisition, development, and operation of mineral properties in the Americas. It explores gold and silver deposits. It holds interest in properties in California located in the United States; Guerrero State located in Mexico; Maranhão, Bahia, and Mina Gerais state located in Brazil; and Ontario, Canada.

