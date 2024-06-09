ERC20 (ERC20) Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $213.97 Million

ERC20 (ERC20) traded down 7.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on June 9th. During the last week, ERC20 has traded down 40.8% against the dollar. ERC20 has a market capitalization of $213.97 million and $948.11 worth of ERC20 was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ERC20 token can now be purchased for about $0.19 or 0.00000273 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.15 or 0.00010289 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.44 or 0.00010716 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $69,476.03 or 1.00028324 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.58 or 0.00012350 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001083 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.89 or 0.00004167 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0398 or 0.00000057 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $66.91 or 0.00096337 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

ERC20 Profile

ERC20 (CRYPTO:ERC20) is a token. It launched on October 21st, 2017. ERC20’s total supply is 12,999,999,994 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,128,632,512 tokens. ERC20’s official Twitter account is @aownagez and its Facebook page is accessible here. ERC20’s official website is erc20.tech. The Reddit community for ERC20 is https://reddit.com/r/erc20t and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling ERC20

According to CryptoCompare, "ERC20 (ERC20) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. ERC20 has a current supply of 12,999,999,994.06 with 0 in circulation. More information can be found at https://erc20.tech."

